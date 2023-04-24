Honolulu, US Army Corps of Engineers seek public comment on flood risk management study

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu officials and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is asking the public to comment on the preparation of the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management General Re-evaluation Study.
The Ala Wai FRM GR study aims to reduce physical and economic damages caused by riverine flooding and to enhance life safety and community resilience throughout the entire Ala Wai watershed, officials said.
Officials say public involvement is critical to ensuring the success of the study as it enters its next phase. To maximize community involvement, a virtual public meeting is set for Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. to present the prospective plan, answer questions, and accept oral comments. Comments can be submitted by U.S. Mail, Email, or online through May 8.
The virtual meeting format will include an overview of the project, the NEPA/HEPA processes, and present the results of the plan formulation process to-date, including development, evaluation, and comparison of the final array of alternatives. The presentation will be available to view online by April 17.
