Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds will steadily diminish over the next 2
days, but a large north-northeast swell will result in elevated
seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday

  Updated
  • 0
Black Friday

Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Miami. Retailers are ushering in the start of the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving, preparing for the biggest crowds since 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

It’s Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year -- as people come out looking for bargains. Many shoppers told KITV4 they weren’t expecting to spend as much as they did, but the deals this year were too good to pass up. And a return to “normalcy” after years of COVID restrictions may have helped some, too.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic.

“I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it was time to get out for once and enjoy the holidays,” said shopper Arlina Wong.

In-person Black Friday shoppers return to Hawaii stores

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

