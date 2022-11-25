Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds will steadily diminish over the next 2
days, but a large north-northeast swell will result in elevated
seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Miami. Retailers are ushering in the start of the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving, preparing for the biggest crowds since 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic.
“I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it was time to get out for once and enjoy the holidays,” said shopper Arlina Wong.
Dozens of customers lined up at Windward Mall to get in on a $20 restaurant gift after showing proof they spent more than $150 at the mall on Friday. Customers admitted they did not expect to spend a lot but sales were too good to pass up.
“We got warm sweaters for the whole families now that it is getting cold but we still want to go to the beach and surf. We spent way more than expected but we are happy to shop as a family and support local businesses,” said Troy Freitas of Kaneohe.
Many business owners said they were honored and surprised at the turnout. They said sales are booming and they expect it to surpass their yearly budget.
“We’re doing better than last year and last year’s sales were amazing. It’s great seeing local customers support local shops. They can go to the big box retailers anytime but we really appreciate their business this time of the year,” said Caleb Spencer, owner of He Hawaii.
A few small business owners said they start planning for holiday sales at the beginning of the year -- as early as January. Holiday revenue is expected to make up at least 30% of their annual sales.