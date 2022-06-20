Honolulu restaurants, customers celebrate Father's Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Father’s Day is a big day for families and for the restaurants hosting their celebrations. Eat, drink, and smile...for many families, that's what Father's Day is about.
“My dad had to go through the burden of raising me and putting up with me all those years. For me to be able to take him out and buy him some drinks, spend the day with him, or in this case be on vacation with him, I'm glad to pay it back,” said Chris Vogt.
“Father’s Day is kind of having a birthday with no presents,” replied his father.
Vogt is happy to be spending time with his dad on this special day and appreciate all that's been done for him.
“I'm the person I am today because of him. I got all the good traits. I learned from his mistakes,” said Vogt.
“People are starting to come out more and more often. Families are starting to come out more often too. So we were pleasantly surprised with a little extra action today,” said Merriman’s Restaurant Beverage and Food Manager Charity Waltenbaugh.
Merriman's in Honolulu says it scheduled extra staff for Father's Day. It's a good thing because the national retail federation says Father's Day this year is expected to bring in $20 billion this year. That’s the same as last year's record setting amount.
“The outbreak and everywhere being closed and masked mandates. It's kind of nice to feel a little bit normal again,” said Vogt.
“Father’s Day is special, you're creating a memory. It's just spending time together. You can create memories in all sorts of ways. One of them is to come to a restaurant you've never been to,” said Linda Vogt.
Merriman's says it also saw a lot of locals coming out again for Father's Day this year. It says the influx of college students on break, is helping provide the manpower to cope with what managers are hoping will be a prosperous summer. They are however, still hiring.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.