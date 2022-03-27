Honolulu residents turn out for Oscars watch parties for first time in two years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Watch parties for Sunday night’s Academy Awards returned in Honolulu after many events were canceled the past two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Oscars watch party at Stewbum and Stonewall Brewing in Chinatown in collaboration with the Hawaii International Film Festival, make-up artist and costumer Mary Ann Changg brought her friends together to watch the awards show.
"I'm just really excited to be here at Oscars Party it is my personal Super Bowl. I’ve seen 50 out of the 53 films nominated, I try and see everything I can. And it’s good to see stuff at HIFF because I can see all the films before they get any buzz,” said Daniel Connell is a huge Academy Awards fan.
Inger Gram is a visiting University of Hawaii Cancer Center Professor from Norway and she is cheering on her country’s film nominee.
"We are from Norway, we are very excited. In Norway, we have a film the worst person in the world, which has been nominated for two Oscars. The first is for the most original screenplay and the other is international feature film," Gram said.
One thing that most agreed is that there is something about the energy of being surrounded by people who are excited to be together to find out who wins an Academy Award.
