Honolulu police arrest man after he robbed a store with a finger gun

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police arrested a man after they said he robbed a store using a finger gun wrapped in a bandana.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Dive Oahu on Ala Moana Boulevard near Kewalo Basin.
The incident was caught on store surveillance video, which Dive Oahu provided to KITV4.
The suspect entered Dive Oahu with what appeared to be a finger wrapped in a bandana.
Police said the man demanded that the sales associate empty the cash register or else he would shoot her, while pointing his finger gun at her.
Police said the sales associate realized he didn't have a firearm, so she touched the bandana, which ended up falling off, revealing his empty hand.
Police said the suspect tried to reach for the woman's cell phone and the cash register key. She was able to hold on to her cell phone, but the suspect got away with the cash register key.
The surveillance video shows the suspect leaving on a moped.
Crime Reduction Unit officers recognized the man and police arrested him on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on Kuwili Street in Iwilei on suspicion of robbery in the second degree. He has only been identified as a 22-year-old man.
