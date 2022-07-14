Honolulu Police actively recruiting more women officers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department is actively recruiting for more women police officers. The department believe a woman's presence brings a different tone when officers arrive at a crime scene – particularly with domestic violence cases and crimes against children.
"From a woman's perspective, we have that motherly instinct. Some people and children might feel safer going to a woman over a man. In our profession, we definitely take pride in taking care of the community. Men and women involved in law enforcement is really the direction we're trying to go in," said Cody Kodama, metropolitan police officer at HPD.
There are currently 1,829 officers at the Honolulu Police Department and 248 of them are women -- around 14%. Honolulu Police Department is sitting right below the national average of 15%.
HPD Officers want the community to know – women are needed in law enforcement just as much as men are.
"I’m a 4'10 female and I’m here as an officer. I totally believe that anybody could do it. I thought my gender and stature made it impossible but that’s not the case. It goes far beyond that,” said Shellene Ozaki, metropolitan police officer at HPD.
There are 348 open positions they are looking to fill.
"It’s all about knowing how to handle a situation either talking your way through it or making sure your thought process is clear and rational. Everybody knows as a police officer, you will make split-second decisions and that goes for men and women," said officer Ozaki.
The Honolulu Police Department is hosting the “Women in Policing” info-session at the Aloha Tower on Saturday July 23rd. If you are interested in attending, click here.