Honolulu painting company fined $94k in back wages, damages for 44 underpaid workers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of a Honolulu painting company has been ordered to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers for pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work, according to the US Department of Labor.
Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc., located in the Kalihi area, has been ordered to pay $42,060 in overtime back wages and $42,060 in liquidated damages for 44 workers who were not paid their proper wages.
The company was also assessed a $10,000 in civil penalties for “willful and reckless disregard” of the Fair Labor Standards Act, US Labor officials said.
“Overtime earned should be overtime paid. Not counting work performed before or after a scheduled shift misrepresents the workers total weekly hours worked and leads to the underpayment of wages, including lawfully entitled overtime pay,” said Honolulu Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter in a statement about the violation.
Labor officials say Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc. also incurred a record keeping violation of the FSLA when it did not properly document or maintain its employment records.
Raymond's Painting Co. Inc. issued the following statement about the fine:
"We at Raymond's Painting Company, has been in business for over 50 years. We strongly feel that we did not intentionally take advantage of overtime hours or take advantage of our fine employees. Since this has been brought to our attention, we have since then corrected our working hours to fit legal parameters, based on the Department of Labor. We continue to strive to be a fair, local company, and will only use this as an example to better our mission."
The US Department of Labor encourages workers who think they may be owed back wages as a result of these or other federal investigations to use the Workers Owed Wages search tool or contact the Honolulu Regional Office at 808-541-1361.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.