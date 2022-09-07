 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu painting company fined $94k in back wages, damages for 44 underpaid workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Money Generic2

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of a Honolulu painting company has been ordered to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers for pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work, according to the US Department of Labor.

Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc., located in the Kalihi area, has been ordered to pay $42,060 in overtime back wages and $42,060 in liquidated damages for 44 workers who were not paid their proper wages.

Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK