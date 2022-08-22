Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS).
The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal year. Eligible applicants could receive up to $40,000 toward their dream of becoming a homeowner.
Those eligible to apply must be earning 80% of the area median income or below, which, according to DCS, is $83,600 for a family of two or $104,500 for a family of four.
The loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified residents.