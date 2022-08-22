 Skip to main content
Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000

Home Sales Generic

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS).

The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal year. Eligible applicants could receive up to $40,000 toward their dream of becoming a homeowner.

