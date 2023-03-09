 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu Museum of Art sells its historic Spalding House

  • Updated
  • 0
Spalding House

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Museum of Art has sold its historic Spalding House in Makiki to a Hawaii company for just a little more than $8 million, KITV4 has learned.

The 3.5-acre property, which consists of homes and gardens, was once an art museum. The Honolulu Museum of Art closed the property in 2019 and put it up for sale. It was once known as the Contemporary Museum.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred