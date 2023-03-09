Honolulu Museum of Art sells its historic Spalding House

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Museum of Art has sold its historic Spalding House in Makiki to a Hawaii company for just a little more than $8 million, KITV4 has learned.
The 3.5-acre property, which consists of homes and gardens, was once an art museum. The Honolulu Museum of Art closed the property in 2019 and put it up for sale. It was once known as the Contemporary Museum.
Rong Rong Art and Science purchased the property for $8.3 million. The Hawaii-based company is headed by Chunming Wang.
The city’s tax assessed value of the property is about $17.4 million. The Honolulu Museum of Art received the property in 1968 as part of Alice Spalding’s will.
Former Honolulu Star-Advertiser publisher and businessman Thurston Twigg-Smith once owned and lived at the property with his family.
Halona Norton-Westbrook, director and CEO of Honolulu Museum of Art, tells KITV4 that finalizing the sale of Spalding House represents a strategic step in the museum’s ability to deliver inspiring, engaging, and high-quality art experiences for our audiences and community.
"The sale of the property will help us to continue building for the future, enhancing our ability to present transformative and ever-evolving art and community programs all from a single, unified campus," she said. "The incredible contemporary art collection that came to HoMA as a result of the merger with The Contemporary Museum continues to be a cherished and important part of the museum's permanent collection, now and for generations to come."
Honolulu Museum of Art officials say it can't comment on the new owner or their plans.
