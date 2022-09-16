 Skip to main content
Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato talks baseball ahead of the reairing of the LLWS championship game

KITV4's Marisa Yamane talks with Little League World Series Coach Willis Kato on what the historic win and experience meant to him.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League made Hawaii so proud when the team won the World Series championship game.

Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Friday to talk story about the team becoming the world's best, how he was also a coach with the Oda brothers on the 2018 team that won the title, and how his dad got him into baseball.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

