Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato talks baseball ahead of the reairing of the LLWS championship game

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League made Hawaii so proud when the team won the World Series championship game.
Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Friday to talk story about the team becoming the world's best, how he was also a coach with the Oda brothers on the 2018 team that won the title, and how his dad got him into baseball.
The celebrations continue this weekend.
On Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m., KITV4 presents a half-hour special: "Honolulu Little League: the World's Best."
KITV4 sports director Brian Ojima has a sit-down interview with team manager Gerald Oda, and you'll see what some of the star players do when they're not playing baseball.
After the special, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, KITV4 will reair the Little League World Series final game. KITV4 has secured the rights to reair the entire game in which Honolulu Little League bet Curacao 13-3 to become the champions.
Then on Sunday, September 18 from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., there's a meet and greet with World Series champs at VH07V's store in the Waimalu Shopping Center.
The business made and sold t-shirts with 100% of the proceeds being given to the team. So far it's raised more than $10,000 from the shirt pre-orders.
Also on Sunday, those who pre-ordered their shirts can pick them up from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. at VH07V's store.
While the business is currently sold out of most sizes, it's still accepting orders and plans to restock. Click here for more information.
