Honolulu launching $3 million grant program for Oahu farmers and ranchers

  • Updated
  • 0
farm generic hawaii
Photo courtesy: veeterzy via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million agriculture grant program, aimed at supporting Oahu's agriculture. 

Oahu small farmers, ranchers, and growers can apply for funding beginning Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., at oahuaggrants.org. A total of 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will be awarded. The deadline to finish applications is October 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

