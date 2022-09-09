Honolulu launching $3 million grant program for Oahu farmers and ranchers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million agriculture grant program, aimed at supporting Oahu's agriculture.
Oahu small farmers, ranchers, and growers can apply for funding beginning Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., at oahuaggrants.org. A total of 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will be awarded. The deadline to finish applications is October 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
The grants, unanimously approved by the Honolulu City Council, were first proposed by Council Vice-Chair Esther Kiaʻāina as part of a broader effort to deploy federal funds to support local agriculture producers.
“Investing in local agriculture is a vital step in our strategy to create a more diverse and equitable economy,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “These grants will help small farmers expand their production and create much needed jobs for our community. It brings us closer to our vision for O‘ahu and quite frankly it is imperative more of our food is grown, harvested, and prepared for our tables by our neighbors.”
“Local agriculture has played an integral role throughout Hawaiʻi’s history, but in the last few decades, we have increased our reliance on external shipments for our food supply,” said Council Vice-Chair Esther Kiaʻāina. “That is why it is crucial that we invest in local food production, sustainability, and resiliency. This Agriculture Grants program will support our local farmers’ livelihood, ensure food security for local families, and revitalize and diversify our State’s economy."
The Pacific Gateway Center will provide translated applications in several languages, including Hawaiian, Samoan, Tongan, Ilocano, Lao, Thai, and Cantonese, thanks to support from Ulupono Initiative.
The Grants are designed to help small agriculture producers. Eligibility requirements include:
Be based on Oahu.
Able to document financial harm from the pandemic.
Have been in business by March 13, 2020.
Be fully compliant with the IRS, the state Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), and the Department of Taxation (DOTAX).
The grant program is funded with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.