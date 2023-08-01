Honolulu Habitat for Humanity hosts annual fundraiser “Hard Hats and High Heels”

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Habitat for Humanity is set to host its 2nd annual Hard Hats and High Heels fundraiser in an effort to building affordable homes in Hawaii.
The fundraiser will be held at Café Julia on Saturday, August 26, and will be an intimate, red-carpet soiree for community members to enjoy. Business and community leaders who are committed to building affordable homes for low-income ohanas on Oahu, will be participating.
The fundraising event will honor Oahu-born Project Manager at Layton Construction, Melissa Humphrey, who has been managing construction since 2015. Humphrey supported various projects ranging from a 40-story high rise multifamily residential tower along with the expansion of a child’s hospital, and most recently, the world’s largest standing wave pool. She also developed a new youth engagement program for Habitat’s Wahine, to empower Hawaii’s next generation of women leaders through hands-on training and education.
Humphrey continues to works with Honolulu Habitat’s Wahine Build committee and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Board of Directors in an effort to support a more diverse and inclusive workforce across the Hawaiian Islands.
“Her unwavering commitment to the community and tireless efforts in building a brighter future for families in Hawaii truly sets her apart. With a heart as strong as her spirit, Melissa has shown us what it means to be a true advocate for affordable housing, empowering countless lives along the way. As we honor Melissa, we celebrate not just her professional achievements but the lasting impact she has made on our organization and the lives of those we serve,” said TJ Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Honolulu Habitat for Humanity.
Not only will there be great conversations but also ono food and drinks, live entertainment, a silent auction, interactive experiences, and more. Emcees of this year’s event will be former Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Universe, Brook Lee.