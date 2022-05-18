Honolulu firefighters battling raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are battling a raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park.Crews responded to the blaze on Kaomi Loop in Kapolei around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.The smoke could be seen from miles away. Residents on the Waianae coast are reporting a strong chemical smell in the area.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Campbell Industrial Park Fire Hawaii Campbell Fire Honolulu Firefighters Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed Updated May 5, 2022 Video Biden announces plans to tackle supply chain slowdown, delays for Hawai'i shipments expected to drag on Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Honolulu residents turn out for Oscars watch parties for first time in two years Updated May 4, 2022 Business McDonald's is bringing back this sweet treat after a 5-year hiatus Jan 20, 2022 Business Florists report shortage of lei, helium ahead of Mother’s Day, graduation season Updated May 4, 2022 Business Tax Day means last minute filings for many; experts share tips to save money, file extensions Updated Apr 18, 2022 Recommended for you