Honolulu developer nixes deal with Chinese company on West Oahu land purchase

Alakai Development, a Honolulu-based residential development company, has terminated its $23.3 million deal to purchase nearly 20 acres of land in West Oahu from China Oceanwide Holdings, KITV4 has learned.
Alakai Development delivered a notice to the Chinese company last week Wednesday – three days before the due diligence cut-off period this past Saturday – about its intention to elect to terminate the purchase and sale agreement, public documents show.
China Oceanwide announced the agreement to sell this parcel adjacent to the Ko'Olina Resort this past December.
The 20 acres of land is part of a bigger, more than 400-acre parcel that China Oceanwide owns in the area. Its plans for this bigger parcel is to eventually build a new mixed-use community in West Oahu that could include new homes, retail centers and a golf course.
However, in March, China Oceanwide reached an agreement to sell 484 acres of West Oahu land to the Hawaii real estate investment firm Tower Development, which is headed by developer Ed Bushor, for $92.9 million, as first reported by KITV4.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.