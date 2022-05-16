 Skip to main content
Honolulu developer nixes deal with Chinese company on West Oahu land purchase

  • Updated
  • 0
Ko Olina
Courtesy: Ko Olina Resort

Alakai Development, a Honolulu-based residential development company, has terminated its $23.3 million deal to purchase nearly 20 acres of land in West Oahu from China Oceanwide Holdings, KITV4 has learned.

Alakai Development delivered a notice to the Chinese company last week Wednesday – three days before the due diligence cut-off period this past Saturday – about its intention to elect to terminate the purchase and sale agreement, public documents show.

China Oceanwide announced the agreement to sell this parcel adjacent to the Ko'Olina Resort this past December.

The 20 acres of land is part of a bigger, more than 400-acre parcel that China Oceanwide owns in the area. Its plans for this bigger parcel is to eventually build a new mixed-use community in West Oahu that could include new homes, retail centers and a golf course.

However, in March, China Oceanwide reached an agreement to sell 484 acres of West Oahu land to the Hawaii real estate investment firm Tower Development, which is headed by developer Ed Bushor, for $92.9 million, as first reported by KITV4.

China Oceanwide Holdings agrees to sell 20 acres of West Oahu parcel to Honolulu developer

Additionally, China Oceanwide is also looking to sell its two oceanfront parcels of land at the Ko Olina Resort, one of which is supposed to be occupied by Hawaii's first Atlantis-branded resort.

China Oceanwide's Atlantis project that would be added to the 642-acre Ko Olina Resort, would include more than 1,000 hotel rooms and luxury residences.

It has spent more than $500 million on real estate purchases in West Oahu during the last several years including the more than 400-acre parcel adjacent to the 642-acre Ko Olina Resort.

KITV4 has reached out to Alakai Development and China Oceanwide for comment. So far, we have not heard back.

