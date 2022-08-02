Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects.
Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law allows for federal contract work awarded by the US Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army in Hawaii.
In total, the Labor Department said it recovered $156,837. That includes $84,995 for paying incorrect wages, $56,596 for underpayment of fringe benefits, $14,791 reimbursement for unpaid sick leave and $455 in overtime pay for the affected workers.
According to the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division, Tunista Services failed to pay truck drivers, material handling laborers, warehouse specialists, forklift operators, service order dispatchers, janitors and other workers the correct rates set by federal law.
“Federal contractors who fail to pay correct wages and fringe benefits shortchange workers, reduce their labor costs illegally and gain unfair advantage over their law-abiding competitors,” Honolulu Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter said in a press release.
In addition to the incorrect pay, Tunista Services also failed to provide the required health benefits, sick leave pay, holiday pay, vacation pay, and overtime pay for workers who were on the job for more than 40 hours per week, Labor officials said.