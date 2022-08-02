 Skip to main content
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees

Money generic
Courtesy: Blogging Guide via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects.

Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law allows for federal contract work awarded by the US Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army in Hawaii.

