Honolulu City Lights is back!!!

Honolulu City Lights

HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu City Lights flashed back into the hearts of residents on Saturday. The holiday event is back after taking a hiatus for the pandemic. Kicking off the event at Honolulu Hale was a Tree lighting, a parade, and a very large crowd eager to take it all in.

"Three two one...," screamed the crowd at the event. The official lighting of the Tree at Honolulu City Lights provides more than a twinkle of holiday spirit in the hearts of local residents.

