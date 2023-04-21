Honolulu City Council considers bill to convert empty commercial spaces into housing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Walmart’s Fort Street Mall store in Honolulu closes its doors on Friday, the Honolulu City Council is considering a bill that could make it easier to convert empty commercial spaces into housing.
Bill 21, introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, would provide exemptions for certain ventilation and lighting requirements while still following international standards. This would allow for more flexibility in the conversion of commercial spaces into residential units.
A copy of Bill 21 (2023) is included at the bottom of this article.
Similar exemptions for office to residential conversions have already been granted for two Downtown Honolulu projects – one at 1132 Bishop Street and the other at 1155/1159 Fort Street Mall. Bill 21 seeks to increase the frequency of these exemptions to help address the housing shortage in Honolulu.
Dos Santos-Tam, who represents District - 6, expressed concern about the impact of empty commercial spaces on the community.
“The idea of Walmart turning into a dark, hulking shell is terrifying. Crime in Chinatown is bad enough - empty space will only make it worse. We need solutions, and we need solutions now. That’s why I proposed Bill 21,” Dos Santos-Tam said in a press release.
The bill has received support from a number of housing advocates, including Housing Hawaii’s Future and Hawaii YIMBY, as well as the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP).
Bill 21 passed its first reading and is currently in the zoning committee. It will continue to be refined over the course of two more zoning committee meetings and two more full council meetings.
If passed, Bill 21 could provide relief for the city’s housing shortage by allowing for the conversion of empty commercial spaces into housing units, potentially creating more affordable housing options for residents.
