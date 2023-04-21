 Skip to main content
Honolulu City Council considers bill to convert empty commercial spaces into housing

  Updated
Walmart - Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Walmart’s Fort Street Mall store in Honolulu closes its doors on Friday, the Honolulu City Council is considering a bill that could make it easier to convert empty commercial spaces into housing.

Bill 21, introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, would provide exemptions for certain ventilation and lighting requirements while still following international standards. This would allow for more flexibility in the conversion of commercial spaces into residential units.

Download PDF Honolulu Bill 21 (2023)

