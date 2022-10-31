Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets.
The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs she wrote was on billboard top hits in England.
“I can't keep singing in my apartment, the manager keeps coming in and telling me off. So I have to come sing out here basically,” Hawkes told KITV4.
As much as she loves to sing, she's got numbers in the back of her head. Not money -- decibel levels. A proposed ordinance at Honolulu City Council would place limits on sound amplifiers such as hers on Waikiki streets from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Levels have to be less than 80 decibels and can't be above that for more than a full minute.
The rule applies to street systems within 30 feet of a hotel, a detached residence, or a multi-family home in Waikiki. Reactions are mixed.
“There's parts of the sidewalk where it’s extremely loud and you can't really hear perhaps too much,” she said. “This place is glowing when there’s music.”
Andrea June is a vendor who sells near where Hawkes sings.
“It brings forth the crowd whenever we have a loud volume. And a lot of people live from the money we make out here. This is our life. This is how we keep a roof over our heads, how we feed ourselves,” June said.
In the proposed ordinance, there are exceptions such as an emergency alert, a permitted parade or activity, or an activity exempt from a permit.
First violation would be $100. The second in a year: $250. The third one: jail under 30 days and a fine between $500 and $1,000 and you forfeit the device.
Hawkes says she's already figured out a strategy so this won't happen.
“Well, I've got two speakers -- one that will be a lot less than 80 [decibels]…so if it’s a problem, I can just bring the smaller speaker,” Hawkes said.
If it is approved, the proposition would testing decibel levels eight feet from the speaker. Hawkes does top out near that number. But at 30 feet away, the volume is well under 80 decibels.