Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki

Waikiki Sound Ordinance

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets.

The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs she wrote was on billboard top hits in England.

