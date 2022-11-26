Honolulu businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move
northward through the islands today. There remains the
potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly
resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local.
The Oahu organization "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food and others.
”We’re here at this event to bring our children to the community that we actually live in. I think it's super important to support local businesses especially in Hawaii because we all know how hard it is to work and make it here,” said Chanel Tsutsuse.
Organizations officials said inflation and supply chain issues are hitting local businesses hard which causes prices to be higher than the big box retailers. They want the community to know shopping small can make a big difference.
”Anyone can shop at Amazon or any online presence where you can get a cheaper deal but taking an extra step ahead is knowing your extra dollar can help someone survive in Hawaii,” said Jordan Lee, founder of Keep it Kaimuki.
Some small business owners said shopping smarter does not always mean bargaining.
”You might be spending a little bit more when it comes to local businesses but you’re getting better quality and you’re reinforcing the economy here with local sewers, local factories, local workers,” said Summer Shiigi, owner of Ten Tomorrow in Kaimuki.
To attract customers, many businesses are offering more deals and free gifts with purchases.
A Waikiki resident said she makes the drive to Kaimuki to support the businesses there.
"It's a totally different vibe from Waikiki. It's more warm and I feel the local feeling. I have one cat and I go to Kaimuki for my pet needs,” said Karoi Yachinaka.
