Honolulu-based security company to pay over $1.5 million for program denying overtime pay

  • Updated
  • 0
Money Generic2

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu-based Alii Security Systems Inc. is being required to pay employees over $1.5 million in back wages and liquidated damages after a federal investigation uncovered a scheme to avoid compensating employees at the legally required overtime rate.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release that an investigation by their Wage and Hour Division had uncovered an illegal program, in which Alii Security Systems offered employees more work hours only if they waived their right to overtime compensation and accepted straight pay for all time worked.

According to the Department of Labor, this practice was an intentional violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which requires that most employees working more than 40 hours a week be paid at an overtime rate.

Alii Security Systems’ clients include the state’s National Guard, the Hawaii State Arts Museum, Foster Botanical Gardens.

The acting administrator of the Wage and Hour division Jessica Looman cautioned other employers who may be considering violating labor laws, saying in a press release, “Employers who attempt to evade their legal responsibility to pay workers all of their rightfully earned wages will face costly consequences. Alii Security Systems Inc. devised a scheme that denied overtime to guards who worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, cheated other guards out of a fair share of work hours, and gained an unfair competitive advantage over others in their industry that abide by the law.”

In addition to back wages and liquidated damages, Alii Security Systems, owned by company president Sandra Dang, will also have to pay $60,000 in civil penalties.

According to the Wage and Hour Division press release, over $6 million in wages were owed to people working in the security industry during the 2021 fiscal year alone.

