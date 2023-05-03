Honokea West Surf Village files first permit for its controversial project

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
The 19-acre attraction would sit less than a mile away from the Wai Kai wave pool in Kalaeloa that opened about a month ago. Critics argue now is not the time to build another water park, as the island endures a water crisis.
The community group Na Kia’I o Wai Ha – just last week – filed a lawsuit against the project, which challenges the state’s decision that it would not have any significant environmental impacts.
The proposed Honokea West Surfing Village hopes to serve multiple sectors of the local community who would otherwise have limited access to the surfing experience.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.