Honokea West Surf Village files first permit for its controversial project

  • Updated
  • 0
Honokea West
Courtesy: Honokea West

KALAELOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honokea West Surf Village, the company behind the controversial wave pool being planned for West Oahu, has filed its first permit for the project on Wednesday.

Public documents obtained by KITV4 News show that owners of the 19-acre attraction filed a sewer connection application with the city’s planning and permitting department.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

