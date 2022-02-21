Homeowner trying their hand at property rental management

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii's eviction moratorium is over. State lawmakers have deferred action on a bill that would give tenants some extra protection when it comes to dealing with their landlords.
One realtor says he's seeing more people having to deal with the eviction process.
Several realtors KITV4 spoke to on Monday say they are also seeing more people renting out their homes, apartments, and room.
Many of those owners are trying to manage those rental properties themselves, rather than turning to an experienced property manager.
There are a lot of rules when it comes to renting and managing the rental after the lease is signed. If an owner doesn't do the research on the legal responsibilities needed to manage a property, it could create issues.
Landlords may even violate the rental laws, and not know it. For instance, It's important to know the most a landlord can charge for deposit is one month's rent, with the exception of a pet deposit. "You're not able to charge anything more than the security deposit equal to one month's rent. So in theory, I cannot ask you to put a key deposit on top of the security deposit," said realtor Kelfred Chang.
Other rules include: a landlord has to give 2-days-notice before coming into your property, unless its an emergency or repairs. And changes to a lease should be agreed to by both parties.
Realtors recommend both sides should sit down to discuss disputes, rather than going to court. Legal action should only be a last resort.