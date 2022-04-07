Homeless Point in Time Count out for Hawaii Island, Maui, Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Homeless Time In Count numbers out for Maui, Kauai, and Island of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV)- According to data released today from this year's Homeless Point in Time Count, the number of homeless people on Kauai and the Big Island have increased from two years ago. The numbers for Oahu have not yet been release.
According to the latest Homeless Point In Time Count, the number of homeless on Hawaii Island, Maui and Kauai combined is up 1% from when the last count was done in 2020. Its a smaller number than many predicted. Everybody when we were doing this we were thinking, oh there is going to be a significant increase in homelessness because of COVID. And we were really surprised to see only 1%," said Bridge The Gap Vice Chair Paul Normann.
A Silver lining in the numbers is a decrease in the number of families living in a shelter or in unsheltered conditions. The totals are the lowest seen in 4 years. "Every county prioritized housing and sheltering families. You talk about investing in the future. If you want to invest in the future, you take care of the Keiki," said Normann.
Normann says there are reasons for this progress. "Resources were brought to bear to increase shelter space and increase housing for families," said Normann.
The number of veterans who are without a home are also down 18% from 2020 and Maui had a decrease in the number of homeless people as well during that time period. But not all the news is good. The study shows the number of people who are repeatedly unsheltered is up over the last 4 years, as is the number of people with mental illness who are unsheltered and live in shelters.