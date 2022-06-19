Homeland Security Investigations step up efforts as Hawaiian merchants deal with organized retail theft

HONOLULU (KITV)- Retail theft is a rising concern that has caught the attention of Homeland Security Investigations. The crimes are hitting local Hawaii businesses hard, and yet there are increasing efforts to combat these organized retail thefts.
The procedure for shopping at Simply Hawaii has changed. Gone is gaggle of customers crowding into the store all at once. The owner is worried about her store being hit by organized retail theft again.
“We've resorted to locking our door. Only allowing so many people in at one time,” said Simply Hawaii co-owner Ashley Lincoln-Chong.
Little things, big things, things that you wear. it didn't matter Simply Hawaii says that things were being stolen right off their shelf. It was hitting their bottom line in more ways that you expect.
“Insurance doesn't cover everything. There's a lot of items and expenses we have to pay out of pocket. And sometimes we can't even pay that off,” said Lincoln-Chong. “There has been a marked increase in not just the number of these crimes, but also the violence associated with organized retail crime,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent In Charge Jon Tobon.
Organized retail crime generates 70 billion dollars in the US alone. The crime involves at least two people working together to steal. Thefts involve smash-and-grabs where they break into the business and grab-and-go thefts where groups just run out with the goods. Stolen items are then re-sold on the web or in person.
“It hurts to hear that fellow local people are reselling locally made items that we sell out there. A lot of items we make ourselves,” said Lincoln-Chong.
Homeland Security Investigations has announced it's teaming with the Association of Certified Anti-Laundering Specialists to crack down on the sale of stolen items from these sorts of thefts.
They believe profits from the sales finance criminal syndicates and gangs. “So they will make a profit from organized retail crime and then use those profits to invest in narcotics and to invest in guns,” said Special Agent Tobon.
“A lot of its human-trafficking, gun violence, and drugs. That's something that shouldn't be a problem here in Hawaii. We haven't had that problem in so long. It’s insane,” said Lincoln-Chong.
HSI hopes catching low level criminals could lead them to higher up operators, but they need the help of people reporting organized retail crime.
