HOLO card registration urged after defective cards issued, Honolulu DTS says

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu transportation officials are asking HOLO card users to register their cards online in order to suss out less than 100 defective cards that were recently issued.
According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), the defective cards are still usable, however, a manufacturer defect prohibits the cards from being registered online. Because of this, DTS says it will deactivate the defective cards after June 15.
DTS urges all HOLO cardholders to register their HOLO Card at www.holocard.net or by calling 808-768-4656 if they haven’t done so already.
If your card cannot be registered, DTS says you may have one of the defective cards. HOLO customer service will then help users to get a replacement. If your HOLO card cannot be registered online, call 808-768-4656 for assistance.
According to DTS, registering the HOLO card unlocks all of its capabilities, including auto-load, protection against theft, transfer of funds from a lost or stolen card to a new card, and linking and managing HOLO cards within your family.
The HOLO card is the main fare payment for TheBus and will be the primary payment method for rail, officials said.