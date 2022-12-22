 Skip to main content
Holiday travelers see a large number of flight delays

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Blankets of snow and ice are putting a damper on holiday flights across the U.S. including those traveling to and from Hawaii.

Experts said today is one of the busiest holiday travel days of the years in the midst of 4,000 flight delays nationally and more than 2,000 flight cancellations. A few travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today said they had minor hiccups when flying interisland.

