Holiday travelers see a large number of flight delays

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Blankets of snow and ice are putting a damper on holiday flights across the U.S. including those traveling to and from Hawaii.
Experts said today is one of the busiest holiday travel days of the years in the midst of 4,000 flight delays nationally and more than 2,000 flight cancellations. A few travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today said they had minor hiccups when flying interisland.
"The storm hit on Monday and that was kind of crazy. We had a lot of turbulence and what not, flying from the Big Island to Kauai but our flight to Oahu from Kauai was problem free," said Colin Thompson, Big Island resident.
A Kauai resident Princeton Gee, said he expected flight delays on that island specifically because of the high wind advisories.
However, was a different experience for some travelers from the East Coast. One visitor from Louisiana said she arrive in Hawaii one day late because of a flight delay that resulted in an overnight layover.
"It was something about the plane and safety checks. We were on the runway about to lift off but the pilot said there was a safety issue and he didn’t feel confident enough to fly the airplane so he made the safe decision to delay the flight,” said Krisha Holland, visitor from Louisiana.
Holland and others said they are worried about returning after the New Year when temperatures are expected to be much colder.
"Well the airport was crowded but there were no delays or any problems. Now I think going back to the mainland will be a problem. The Hawaiian Airlines had to change my flight so I had to change mine soIi could make the connection in Atlanta," said Mark Alexander, visitor from Mississippi.
Several travelers told KITV4 flying over to the mainland is concerning right now. Check with your carrier before heading to the airport to check on the status of your flight.