Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers.
The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for taxis is even higher than pre-pandemic levels. They said demand is now at 120%, however they do not have enough drivers to meet that.
"Business should be great, and we should be jumping up for joy, but it's a stress and a struggle for us because to service this increase is almost impossible. I'm really ashamed of this," said Howard Higa, owner of The Cab Hawaii.
The Cab Hawaii is one of the largest taxi services on Oahu. Higa said the company needs at least 500 drivers, but right now they have around 300.
On average, they receive 2,000 calls daily but have to turn away at least 200 customers.
“We’re trying to keep up and we’re trying to get drivers back. Our dispatchers are working overtime but it is really difficult,” said Higa.
The Cab receives the most number of calls from Honolulu's largest airport but drivers do call to go to shopping centers, restaurants, and beaches.
However, it is a different story for other cab drivers who do not contract with larger companies. Longtime-driver Sam Nguyen said the holidays are a slower time for him. He said he drivers around four customers during his total ten-hour shift.
"It’s not busy right now because of the holidays. It’s only after the holiday season like January, February, March where I see many riders,” said Nguyen.
Some people waiting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport who told KITV4 they were waiting for their Ubers or taxis. They said companies are taking longer to find drivers or they were denied because there were not any drivers available for the set pickup time.