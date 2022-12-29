 Skip to main content
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers.

The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for taxis is even higher than pre-pandemic levels. They said demand is now at 120%, however they do not have enough drivers to meet that.

