Holey Grail Donuts announces new collaboration with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Holey Grail Donuts is starting a new monthly series of collaborations with various personalities including popular musicians, chefs, and more. They’re kicking off their “Breaking Bread” series with American skateboarder and entrepreneur, Tony Hawk!
Their collaboration donut with Hawk will debut on Thursday, Feb. 2, and will be available until Feb. 28.
Twenty percent of the sales will be given to The Skatepark Hawaii, a non-profit organization whose goal is to develop safe and inclusive public skateparks in an effort to help encourage the youth to make positive changes in their community and to gain a sense of self-esteem.
Hawk’s special donut is a spin-off of one of his favorite Holey Grail classics, “The Original Sin.” It’s made using Laie Vanilla Company’s vanilla, along with strong flavors of maple, burnt coconut caramel, and flake salt.
If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, visit the Holey Grail location at 1001 Queen Street, on the Makai entrance to Whole Foods Market Queen.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.