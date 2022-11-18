 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

PARKING SIGN

HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer.

Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in hand with our Allied Security contractor to make sure they are patrolling all 3 parking lots. Sheriff’s Deputies will be providing law and order here at the airport. They are part of that. It's multiple layers trying to keep your car safe. This new camera system enhances that,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jai Cunningham.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

