HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer.
Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in hand with our Allied Security contractor to make sure they are patrolling all 3 parking lots. Sheriff’s Deputies will be providing law and order here at the airport. They are part of that. It's multiple layers trying to keep your car safe. This new camera system enhances that,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jai Cunningham.
Just in time for thanksgiving, new cameras have been installed at all the parking garages to take pictures of license plates.” When you come in, the ticket you pull is matched up with the license plate you have,” said Cunningham.
This added security isn't the only benefit of the cameras. The cameras interact with a system that keeps a running total of available spaces. It then puts that number out to signs that alerted drivers of space availability.
“I guarantee you next week, these parking structures if not full, will be very close to full. This way you have an idea what’s open and don't waste your time going all the way up to the top and down to the bottom to find a stall,” said Cunningham.
Some people say the focus should be more on security at the parking garage rather spaces. "We're more worried about our vehicles being broken into, than parking spaces. So, I'm not sure how much this rate increase is going to help us, if they can't get even get just basic security in hand," said local resident Jennifer Livingood.
DOT wants to remind people they park at their own risk when in the airport parking lot. So, it’s important you double-check you've locked your car and keep your valuables out of sight. During holidays it's also important to leave early and give yourself plenty of time in case you do have trouble finding parking, even with the new cameras and signs.
