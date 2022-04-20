Historic decision to restore water to five Molokai streams

MOLOKAI (KITV4) -- For the first time in more than a century, water will be restored to five Molokai streams that were almost fully diverted and often dry.
More than 100 people submitted written testimony or testified at the Commission on Water Resource Management's (CWRM) meeting on Tuesday, expressing their support of the water restoration.
The commission approved the establishment of five interim instream flow standards that will return water back to East Kawela, East Kawela Tributary, West Kawela, Lualohe, and Waikolu streams.
"I first worked on forested watershed protection at Kamakou Preserve mauka of Kawela Stream in 1987, so it's very moving now to finally take action to restore this water to Kawela Stream," said commission chair Suzanne Case.
The streams are located in the central part of the island. Molokai Ranch had diverted the streams to its lands on the west side for its cattle and agriculture operations.
Some Molokai residents had battled Molokai Ranch over water rights for decades. Molokai Ranch shut down most of its operations in 2008.
In 2019, Earthjustice brought legal action before the CWRM on behalf of the community group Molokai No Ka Heke to restore the stream flows to Kawela, Kaunakakai, Manawainui, and Waikolu streams.
"We're not acting out of greed or ignorance. Rather, we who know this aina, who care for this community, are coming together and acting out of love for our Molokai," said Momi Afelin of Molokai No Ka Heke.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the groundwater recharge will support coastal springs, wetlands, and nearshore ecosystems.
