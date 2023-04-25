Hiro Systems Hawaii forced to stop selling sanitizing solutions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii company closes its doors after the Environmental Protection Agency orders it to stop selling unregistered sanitizing products.
But, the President of Hiro Systems Hawaii says his company has done nothing wrong.
One of the issues the EPA has is: the cleaning solutions Hiro Systems Hawaii was selling.
"We require Hiro Systems Hawaii to stop selling unregistered and misbranded pesticides. In this case, pesticides are disinfectants," said Amy Miller, EPA Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.
The EPA considered those products disinfectants, which falls under their regulation.
But the President of Hiro Systems Hawaii David Yonamine, says they are all purpose cleaners.
"All purpose cleaners don't have to be registered with the EPA, so we have it as an all purpose cleaner today," stated Yonamine.
He adds they used to sell other products, but discontinued them. It is those products the EPA listed in its stop sale order.
"They are asking us to stop selling things we already stopped selling already. These are things we haven't carried in over a year," added Yonamine.
Hiro Systems Hawaii came out after the pandemic broke out, when many people were most concerned about cleanliness, germs and viruses.
Yonamine admits, there were initial marketing mistakes over the products, but claims those were fixed.
Not according to the EPA.
"When you use these products to destroy a pest, you want to make sure it is effective and that is difficult with microorganisms like viruses. You wouldn't know if they work. So it is important these products are registered and shown through tests to be efficacious," stated Miller.
Both sides say there had been disscussions in the past.
And even corrections, according to Yonamine, "There were some things we had to fix, label corrections. As far as solutions go and equipment, we didn't have to change any of that."
According to Miller, the EPA couldn't wait any longer to take action on those sanitizing solutions, "It was important for us to issue order to get them to stop selling products and putting people in harms way by selling these illegal products."
KITV asked Yonamine what is in the solution now.
"The solution has salt vinegar and water, through electrolysis it makes HOCl. Which has been used for hundreds of years, because of how safe it is and effective it can be," stated Yonamine.
Because of the EPA's order, Yonamine said he has been forced to lay off all of his staff and shut down his website. But he is still hopeful, an agreement can be reached with the federal government, so he can reopen his business.
