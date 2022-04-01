Hiring season kicks off for Teens And College Students

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hiring is up and not just for adults. Several organizations tell KITV4 they are just starting their summer job recruitment for teens and young college students. Summer is right around the corner. teens and college students are excited about hitting the job market. "I can have the money. Yup. I want to have my own car, help my mom out, and pay rent," said high school job seeker Vincent Demaya. "It's a big deal because it give me real life experience," said college-age YMCA lifeguard Hayato Shigihara.
The YMCA says it realizes it's a competitive market out there. It's offering some additional incentives for their lifeguards and swim aides. "A $250 hiring bonus and we will pay for their life saving course. If they complete it and end of working for us. So they can actually get certified through the YMCA to be a lifeguard," said YMCA Executive Director of Talent Management Cassidy Inama.
The city of Honolulu's Summer Fun Program is also hiring 16 and 17 year old swim aides as well. There's no hiring bonus there, but their pay rates have increased. There are other advantages as well. " They learn situations of customer service. There's a lot of problem solving. It is really going to prepare them for other professions," said Inama. "They learn decision making, customer service, and building relationships," said Manoa Valley District Park Recreation Director Marc Koga.
Both places are also hiring college-age young adults to become student aides at their summer camps. Honolulu's Park and Recreation Department is also hiring college-age recreational aides at their gyms. "In high school, you don't really know what the world has to offer. Through this experience they see more progression and start to wonder if this relates to a profession if they could choose as adults," said Koga.