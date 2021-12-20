Himalayan Kitchen fined over $80,000 for labor violations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4)— An investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found Oahu’s Himalayan Kitchen restaurant has not been compensating their employees in accordance to law.
The restaurant, which has locations in Honolulu and Kailua, was found to have not fully compensated its cooks for overtime hours worked, as well as failing to record these hours accurately, and occasionally not meeting the Federal minimum wage.
“By law, employers must pay salaried cooks additional overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek,” explained the Wage and Hour Division’s District Director Terrence Trotter.
According to the Department of Labor, the investigation yielded over $40,000 in back wages, another $40,000 in liquidated damages, and $1,000 in civil penalties from Himalayan Kitchen LLC.
“Through this investigation, Himalayan Kitchen has learned that disregard for federal labor laws can have costly consequences,” said Trotter.
Labor and wage violations have long plagued the restaurant industry as a whole. The Department of Labor says that its Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $34.7 million owed to food service workers in 2021 alone.
Trotter hopes that the investigation of the Himalayan Kitchen Restaurant will serve as an example. “Other restaurant industry employers would be wise to review their own pay practices to prevent violations and take advantage of the many tools we offer to assist them in understanding the law.”