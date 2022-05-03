Here's how Hawaii teens can sign up for free Planet Fitness summer passes

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
People exercise at Planet Fitness as President Obama delivers his speech on health care on, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Planet Fitness is inviting high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 to come work out for free over the summer at any of its locations across the US and Canada. That includes all four of its Hawaii locations.
The fitness giant conducted its own national study on the topic.
"Our study found that [92% of] high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives," said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau.
In addition to Planet Fitness study results, the American Medical Association (AMA) reported that less than 15% of teens met the recommended 60-minutes of daily physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on May 3, Hawaii high schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register. That pre-registration comes with a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on May 16. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club, officials said.
Here is where all of the Planet Fitness gyms are located in Hawaii:
Planet Fitness Ala Moana, Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu
Planet Fitness Waianae, Waianae Shopping Center, 86-120 Farrington Highway, Waianae
Planet Fitness Kailua-Kona, 75-1000 Henry Street #100, Kailua-Kona
Planet Fitness Maui, Puunene Shopping Center, 32 Hookele Street, Kahului