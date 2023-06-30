 Skip to main content
Here’s when your student loan payments will start again

Here's when your student loan payments will start again

After a more than three-year pause, borrowers will have to restart paying their federal student loan bills in October.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — After a more than three-year pause, borrowers will have to restart paying their federal student loan bills in October.

The Biden administration had intended to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of borrowers before payments resumed, but its proposed student loan forgiveness program was struck down by the Supreme Court and won’t take effect.

An error occurred