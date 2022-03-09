Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has become
focused over the Koolau Range and diminished over central
Oahu, while some showers have developed over the Waianae
Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Expect showers to diminish late afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City,
Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa,
Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa,
Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
The US could soon announce that it is joining in a global release of up to 60 million barrels of crude oil, including from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as President Joe Biden seeks to dampen the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on gas prices at home.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gas prices around the US continue to climb. The price for a gallon of gas in Hawaii remains one of the most expensive in the country too.
The island-by-island breakdown shows even more discrepancies. And keep in mind, the listed average price per gallon is usually just for REGULAR unleaded gasoline. If you are filling your ride up with the fancy high-octane stuff, you’re going to be paying more.
By Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond, Kevin Liptak, Phil Mattingly, MJ Lee and Kate Sullivan, CNN
The price of gas was already climbing steadily in recent months, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with the crippling sanctions imposed on Russian energy imports, has only driven the cost higher.
To save on fuel, AAA Hawai'i suggests servicing your car regularly, avoiding “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations, and using the air conditioning less often.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.