Helping Hands Hawaii distributes school supplies from School Tools event and other donations

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV)- $5,400 and two pallets of school supplies are going to families in need. Helping Hands Hawaii is distributing the supplies donated and bought from our collection campaign. Others have contributed as well.
There's a lot of stuff on school lists. Kids’ needs for class including pens, masks, notebooks, and other things. Those all go into backpacks Helping Hands Hawaii is giving out to families who are struggling financially. There are 1,300 applicants this year, more than the organization’s distribution goal of 1,000.
“We take a look at all the school supplies lists for each school, and we pick out the school supplies that are common among all of the schools. So there are a lot of things that are on the school supply lists,” said Helping Hands Community Clearinghouse Program Director Mae Gallardo.
“It’s so expensive. That's why I cannot afford anything. That's why I came here. I need help. Help my kids start school,” said Paul Kosmes who has 5 kids who all need things for school.
Donation drives like KITV's School Tools have helped collect goods and funds to buy school necessities. A total of five pallets have been bought or donated by an assortment of sources, and more is on the way. Donation collection is not over.
“We're always looking for donations that we can use for next year. We anticipate that in coming years the need will be high as well,” said Gallardo.
More families may also still be coming in this year. Partner agencies usually check to make sure those who get the supplies fall under income guidelines. But there are often families who slip through the cracks.
“These are families who are currently homeless, formerly homeless, or mom and lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” said Gallardo.
Most of the supply kits have already made their way out to the public through the other organizations that Helping Hands Hawaii works with. But they are still taking walk-ins. All you have to do is show up Monday or Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm and fill out a form. And if you qualify, you can get one of the school supply bags for your kids.
The organization will be at Palama Settlement on Friday, July 22 from 9am to noon for school supply distribution. They are also accepting applications for families who missed the deadline to apply with one of their partner agencies.
