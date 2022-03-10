HECO forecasts 10% to 20% increase in electricity costs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is warning customers that higher utility prices – as much as a 20% increase on the Big Island and in Maui County --- can be expected.
HECO is forecasting about a 10% increase in utility bills for residents on Oahu, the company said in a press release issued Thursday morning.
“We hope that by letting customers know what’s coming this helps households and businesses plan budgets and reduce energy use,” said Joe Viola, senior vice president of customer, legal and regulatory affairs.
Viola said the forecasted increases are more abrupt than they have ever seen before. Because of this, HECO recommends that customers start taking steps to conserve energy now.
HECO offered this advice for residents to try and cut their energy costs:
• Reduce the use of anything that generates heat – water heater, oven, clothes dryer, stove. Consider a heat pump water heater, now available with a $500 rebate from Hawai‘i Energy – it could cut your bill by up to 40%.
• Turn off air conditioning or set it at 78 degrees. Even turning it off for an hour helps.
• Use smart plugs or unplug electronics when not in use, including computers, printers, cable boxes, game devices, chargers.
• Consider rooftop solar. In addition to tax incentives, Hawaiian Electric is offering cash incentives through its Battery Bonus program to customers who install battery storage.
• Shared solar will soon be available for customers who can't put panels on their own roof but want to share in the savings and contribute to Hawai'i's clean energy transformation.
• When gas prices are high, electric vehicles can help reduce your household’s overall energy spending, especially if you take advantage of special rates that provide incentives to charge at certain times of the day with lower rates.
• Power Partnerships are a way residential and commercial customers can get financial rewards for signing up with independent companies called “grid-service aggregators” under contract with the utility. These companies recruit customers with solar, batteries, electric vehicles and other load flexibility devices to combine or “aggregate” their services to support the grid. Customers are rewarded, generally with credits that reduce their monthly bills.
HECO says it will work with customers who are having trouble paying their bill, including financial assistance, rebates, and other payment arrangements.
“Just as we did through the pandemic, we will work with you if you’re having trouble paying your bill. Our goal is to keep everyone connected and by working together we know we can get through this latest challenge,” Viola said.