HECO announces second electric price increase for Oahu residents in the last 6 months

OAHU (KITV)- Another price increase coming to electric bills on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric announced on Sunday a 7% increase. Officials confirmed with KITV4, that is on top of the 10% to 20% increase they announced for the state in March.
“We really want people to know it's not going to be like this forever,” said Hawaiian Electric Spokesperson Jim Kelly. Hawaiian Electric is announcing its second new price increase for Oahu customers in the last 6 months. “Starting with the bills that people receive in October it's going to be about 7% or $15 a month for the typical customer,” said Kelly.
HECO blames the price hike on the shutdown of Oahu's coal power plant as the company transitions to renewable energy. The current facility is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the state. Petroleum plants will fill the gap during the changeover.
“In January, we were looking at the transition costing about $2 a month for most customers, because of the price of oil was then,” said Kelly.
Inflation and the war in Ukraine have spiked gas prices. But the Legislature passed Act 23 in 2020, saying the state would no longer use coal. HECO has known, the more than 30-year agreement with the coal power plant will end this Sept 1st. So why weren't enough renewable energy sources in place?
“The plan was that we would have more renewable projects on the system by now. But with the pandemic and supply chain issues going on, some of the developers that were planning projects on Oahu ended up pulling out,” said Kelly.
Two big projects set to be in place for the shutdown, shutdown themselves. But even with shipping delays and equipment cost inflation, one project is set to start up next week with eight others starting up over the coming years.
“Certainly into 2023, projects are going to be coming on. That’s going to put downward pressure on rates. Hopefully gas prices will be coming down too, so that will hopefully be putting downward pressure on rates as well,” said Kelly.
In order to help Oahu residents deal with the price increases, HECO says it will work with customers on a case-by-case basis on extended payment arrangements just like it did during the pandemic. “Some arrangements could be longer than 12 months,” said Kelly.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.