HECO announces second electric price increase for Oahu residents in the last 6 months

HECO

OAHU (KITV)- Another price increase coming to electric bills on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric announced on Sunday a 7% increase. Officials confirmed with KITV4, that is on top of the 10% to 20% increase they announced for the state in March.

“We really want people to know it's not going to be like this forever,” said Hawaiian Electric Spokesperson Jim Kelly. Hawaiian Electric is announcing its second new price increase for Oahu customers in the last 6 months. “Starting with the bills that people receive in October it's going to be about 7% or $15 a month for the typical customer,” said Kelly.

