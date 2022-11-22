HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...
A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels.
One project was chosen on Oahu, three were chosen on Maui, and three more were chosen on the Big Island. HECO will next work with the developers to finalize 20-year contracts.
When the projects are available on HECO’s CBRE portal, customers who meet the low-and-moderate income requirement can subscribe to a facility on their island. Renters and apartment residents are eligible to apply, officials said.
When the projects are built and online, those customers who are approved for the program will receive credits on their monthly electricity bills based on their level of participation in the project.