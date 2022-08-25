Health experts warn the danger of concussions as we're heading into football season

HONOLULU (KITV4) – As we’re heading into football season, many local doctors and parents share their concerns about student athletes suffering from concussion – and ways to prevent these injuries.
Mililani resident, Jeris wise says he monitors his son, Clinton Wise, for possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy also called (CTE) – which can be caused by suffering from several concussions.
Wise said his son played football for more than 10 years and had between six to seven concussions.
“Football is not a contact sport, it’s a collision sport and he definitely collided more than once. We tried to limit tackling drills after a few years and he even broke his helmet a few times,” said Wise.
He said he hopes athletic trainers and coaches stay on high alert this season.
The Neurotrauma advisory board members at DOH said symptoms can show up to hours or even weeks after an injury.
“Hawaii has high numbers of concussion because we have out door sports all year long. What is important are preventative measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts and going to the doctor after injuries, even some that seem minor,” said Dr. Christine LaChance, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Doctor also want to address myths about concussions.
"One myth is that if you didn’t hit your head, you couldn’t possibly get a concussion. That is not true. If there is a hard enough blow to any part of your body, you could still end up with a concussion. Another myth is concussions are just mild when really they can have life-long affects if not treated,” said Dr. Violet Horvath, director of Pacific Disabilities Center at UH Manoa.
Hawaii Concussion Awareness and Management Program officials said more than 1,000 concussions were reported in Hawaii High schools in 2019 -- and 20% of head injuries are in the 13 -17 age group.
Officials urge to not take symptoms lightly and go to a health professional immediately. Symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, change of behavior, vomiting, and so on.