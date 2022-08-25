 Skip to main content
Health experts warn the danger of concussions as we're heading into football season

HONOLULU (KITV4) – As we’re heading into football season, many local doctors and parents share their concerns about student athletes suffering from concussion – and ways to prevent these injuries.

Mililani resident, Jeris wise says he monitors his son, Clinton Wise, for possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy also called (CTE) – which can be caused by suffering from several concussions.

