Health experts say it's safe to use expired covid tests

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 feet due to a large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - As we are heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have stored up at-home tests which now might be expired. This leads us to the question, does an expired COVID-19 test still work?
Many health experts urge to people to keep them. Dr. Scott Miscovich from Premier Medical Group said the companies that make at-home COVID tests are working with the FDA to extend expiration dates.
"It’s a process they have to go through with the FDA and essentially the companies have to almost repeat a study similar to the study they did at the beginning to show the test is still valid," said Dr. Miscovich.
The shortest amount of time the tests might still be good is four months after the initial expiration date. Some tests might even be good for another two years.
On average, each test is good up to one year after the expiration date.
"As long as we're following the safety regulations of those above us, it should still be fine as long as the science backs it up," said Alika Akui, medical assistant at Premier Medical Group.
However, many patients have mixed feelings about using expired COVID-19 tests.
Kaneohe resident, Michelle Henley said she feels comfortable using an expired test and it is similar to other products you can buy at grocery stores. Kahala Lau from the Kahaluu area believes purchasing a brand new test is safer and will give you the most accurate result.
Health officials want to emphasize COVID-19 tests are not supposed to be one and done but one test should be taken every 48 hours for a conclusive final result.
For more questions about your specific test, the FDA has listed each brand and how long you can keep using each type of test. Click here for that list.