Hawaii's vinyl album sales are booming in numbers not seen in 30+ years

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU -- (KITV4) Vinyl sales have grown rapidly for more than a decade on the mainland---as well as here in Hawaii. 2021 was the biggest year since 1986 for vinyl record sales, with more than a billion dollars worth of records sold last year.
The Recording Industry Association of American reports vinyl revenue is growing 61% year over year.
Living in a digital world, listeners want something tangible that they can connect to, like 16-year old Grayce Willing, who came to Hungry Ear in Kakaako from Kapolei to pick out her 16th birthday present… a vinyl Bruno Mars album.
“I like vinyl because it’s there in my hands -- I can see, I can feel it and I can hear it," says Willing. "I like watching things go and seeing things.”
“You hear the crackles, it gives that nostalgic feel...if you compare to a digital recording it sounds real different, it sounds more raw and it sounds more clear in a way,” says Keli’I Monsell-Talaro, another vinyl fan.
“It’s just something tangible -- the cover art is always amazing, so when I go digging I look at cover art,” says Anthony Handy.
The resurgence of vinyl is a serious source of revenue today.
Jim Williams, Hungry Ear, “It’s a little more difficult for record companies to keep up with demand, world wide vinyl is booming. The current owner, bought this store from the previous in 2007 knowing that eventually there was going to be a vinyl resurgence it was just a matter of time!”
“Another year marks a high note for vinyl album sales and here in Hawaii, local artists from the 70's are releasing their albums to enthusiast young fans!”
Roger Bong. Aloha Got Soul Record Label/Shop, "There are so many young people coming in to buy both of these records. This came out in march 2022 and we just released Kalapana Second back onto vinyl as of Sunday, June 26 both of these haven’t been pressed to vinyl since the mid to late 70’s. so it’s been 40 years since these have been available on Vinyl.”
Roger Bong started Aloha Got Soul Record label in 2015 partnering with mainly underground artists. And now, the heirs of Kalapana. “Prior to the pandemic the demand for vinyl has shot up sky high, and there are only so many pressing plants in the world. So the demand is high and the supply is low. So turn around times for pressing a vinyl record were maybe 4 months, now to press a record, it’s closer to 10 months turnaround maybe even a year.”
Everything old is new again, especially when it comes to music---and memories.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.