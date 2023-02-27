Hawaii's state population is expected to continue its steady decline

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The state's chief economist said Hawaii's population has decreased for the past seven years with 15,000 people moving away in 2022.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on average almost 20 people left the state every day last year.
A new survey from Forbes shows the top five states residents are moving to are California with almost 12,000 making the move last year. This is followed by Texas, Washington state, Arizona, and Florida.
Interestingly, Nevada did not make the list for people in Hawaii.
“The biggest issue was very little places allowed pets particularly and I have a Springer Spaniel. But Seattle is pet friendly everywhere you go. The difference was amazing to me," said Hal Barnes, former Kailua resident.
Hal Barnes moved to Seattle from Hawaii in 2021. Barnes said he would move back to Hawaii if he found the right deal with a building that allowed pets.
However, he said factors like building policies and what he calls "rock fever", on top of the cost of living in the islands pushed him to make the move.
A variety of people are moving. There is no trend with age or wealth.
President of the Grassroot Institute, Keli'i Akina, Ph.D. said half of native Hawaiians do not live in the islands because of cost of housing.
"one of the major reasons it costs so much is because we have a high amount of regulation that prevents the building supply of housing that we need so there’s a huge shortage. Unfortunately, there are hoops developers have to jump through," said Akina, Ph.D.
Hawaii 's numbers are consistent with national statistics. Texas and Florida are the two fastest growing states while California is seeing a decline.
State economist, Eugene Tian said the reason some people move is Hawaii's economy is moving at a slower rate than the continent.
"Hawaii’s cost of living has been increasing especially since we experienced an increase in housing prices in 2022," said Tian.
He added the continent has bounced back from the pandemic while the islands are still struggling, and that Hawaii will continue to see declines in population.