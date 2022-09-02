 Skip to main content
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents

Wave pool slated for construction raises community concerns

A massive wave pool, slated as part of the development of a recreational surf park, is raising community concerns.

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way.

Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.

