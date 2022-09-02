Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way.
Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
Fevella addressed constituents, many worried the big plans could bring more traffic and too many tourists to the site of the Hoakalei development.
The company Haseko is responsible for development of over 1,000 acres of land in Ewa Beach, which has changed dramatically over the years. Since COVID-19 hit, developers diverted from a plan to develop commercial space as a priority, and instead are planning to move ahead with an artificial wave pool for surfing.
Those in the Ocean Pointe community are concerned they will get priced out over time, and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. The wave pool alone will require hundreds of thousands of gallons of water. And the pool itself will also lose a portion of its water per day.
"With the wells being down, how much more is it going to strain our water supply?" Town Hall attendee Steven Thomas asked.
"Our infrastructure cannot handle that, cannot even handle a golfing tournament right now. And we are going to have 8,000+ people coming to events that they're going to be throwing there?" Fevella told KITV4. "Two lanes we only get one way in and one way out. That's it."
The community has had to go through several versions of the plans over the years. Initially, a boat marina was promised over a decade ago.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has also called on the developer to keep promises to the community by developing park land and other obligations in order to maintain support from elected officials.