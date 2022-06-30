Hawaii's DK Restaurant Group fined over $117K for illegally sharing employee tips with managers, supervisors

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay. East
winds up to 30 kt in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and
south of Big Island.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A federal investigation has recovered more than $117,000 in back wages and damages for 70 employees of a Hawaii restaurant group.
The US Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that DK Restaurant Group reduced managers’ salaries by at least 25% when it reopened its restaurants following the temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investigation says DK Restaurant Group attempted to make up for the reduction in managers' salaries by drawing from tipped workers' wages -- which is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The restaurant group owns Sansei Seafood restaurants and sushi bars in Kapalua, Kihei, and Waikoloa as well as DK Steak House in Honolulu.
“Customers tips to restaurant staff for good service are the private property of those workers in the tip pool, such as servers, bartenders and other front-line workers. Any attempt by management to misuse a portion of these tips violates tipped workers’ wage rights,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter.
In addition to $58,855 in back wages plus an equal amount in damages, the Labor Department also assessed DK Restaurant Group $8,580 in penalties for “the willful nature of its violations,” official said.
“The US Department of Labor is determined to protect workers’ right to keep all their earnings and prevent employers from gaining a competitive advantage by reducing their labor costs,” Trotter added.