Hawaiian Humane Society finds no proof of animal abuse at Kaaawa K9 facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line.
The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for three days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
The current state of Kaaawa K9 rescue is in flux. The Hawaiian Humane Society says they've been to the rescue's property on Waikane Road several times over the last month, including after a complaint was filed with the Honolulu Police Department.
“We have taken in 5 dogs so far from the property. They all have been taken care of, they all have been given food and water,” said Jessica Tronoski from the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The Humane Society says dogs on the property were all healthy. This is despite pictures being released online showing dogs hanging from a bus, and having health issues. “It's not an open investigation. It's not deemed an animal cruelty case. It is a landlord tenant issue,” said Tronski.
A former employee tells us problems with the landlord stem from when the rescue's storage facility, a bus burnt down in April. "Once the bus was burnt down the owners of the property were concerned, about the traffic, who was coming onto the property, and her inability to stay on top of the continued care like she was," said former Kaaawa K9 Rescue Employee LaVada Beard.
HPD ruled it an arson. the owner admits this hit them hard. “The bus catching on fire was devastating,” said Kaaawa K9 Rescue Owner Michelle Cooley.
Both the owner and former employee admit, access to the property was limited, which may have had an effect on care. “When Michelle is on top of it, she is way on top of it. What is going on in her social life I do not care. It is showing up in the care of the dogs,” said Beard.
The owner says the landlord shut off her utilities, and is limiting her access to the facilities. KITV4 asked her if she was having trouble keeping up. “Yeah, I am. We don't have any water. That's a huge issue,” said Cooley.
The Humane Society is suggesting people get in touch if they're interested in adopting some of the dogs they've taken from the rescue. Or if you want to adopt a different dog, just reach out to the organization.
