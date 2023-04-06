 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Hawaiian Humane Society hosts an adoption special for Easter

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4)—The Hawaiian Humane Society is having an Easter adoption special in celebration of the holiday.

The special will be from Friday, April 7 until Monday, April 10. Anyone who is interested in adopting will get to choose an Easter egg from the Society’s Adoptions Lanai for a chance at a reduced adoption fee. You could win up to 25% off, 50% off, name your donation/price (minimum of $1), and completely waived adoption fees, for all animals of all ages!

