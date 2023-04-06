Hawaiian Humane Society hosts an adoption special for Easter

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The special will be from Friday, April 7 until Monday, April 10. Anyone who is interested in adopting will get to choose an Easter egg from the Society’s Adoptions Lanai for a chance at a reduced adoption fee. You could win up to 25% off, 50% off, name your donation/price (minimum of $1), and completely waived adoption fees, for all animals of all ages!
So hop on over this Easter weekend to find your forever fur baby. The Mo’ili’ili campus will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Hawaiian Humane Society is also offering a Couch Crashers foster program for those who aren’t ready to commit to a long-term relationship. The program is a short-term foster program that provides shelter for adult dogs and help them relax and gain more social skills and more.
Click here for more information about Couch Crashers.
