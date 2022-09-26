 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Humane Society finds no proof of animal abuse at Kaaawa K9 facility

The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking into a dog shelter named Ka'a'awa K-9 rescue, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared online.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line.

The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for three days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.

An error occurred