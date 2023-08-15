 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian Electric’s stock plunges again after S&P downgrades its credit rating

  • 0
Hawaiian Electric’s stock plunges again after S&P downgrades its credit rating

Burnt trees and cars and the ruins of houses are what is left after the Lahaina fire burnt through the city, in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 13.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stock plummeted another 10% Tuesday after S&P Global downgraded the company’s credit rating to junk.

S&P Global downgraded Hawaiian Electric (HE)and all of its subsidiaries to BB-, after a class action lawsuit alleged that strong winds knocked over the electric company’s energized power lines, causing the devastating wildfires that killed nearly 100 people.

CNN’s Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred